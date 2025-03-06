Tosi, the clean and simple snack brand known for its crunchy, plant-based, nutrient-dense protein bars, is ushering in a new era, focusing on the importance of what's inside its products. This evolution, which includes a better-for-you ingredient list, updated packaging, and logo redesign, and a new direct-to-consumer website and shopping experience, marks the first significant update for Tosi since it launched in 2012.

“The refreshed brand identity brings a modern yet nostalgic, fresh take while emphasizing transparency and what Tosi truly stands for—quality, real food ingredients that fuel the body in a meaningful way,” says Kevin Rutherford, CEO of Tosi. “This new direction aligns with Tosi's promise to help people rethink their choices when it comes to snacking, offering products that are dedicated to common-sense nutrition without compromising on taste or health.”

With Tosi’s sharpened focus, the company removed refined sugar from its products, replacing it with the natural sweetness of coconut blossom nectar. This change reflects Tosi’s commitment to focus on what truly matters: the promise of simple, cleaner ingredients and answer the growing demand from its fans for no refined sugar, the company says.

As part of its evolution, Tosi is also reconnecting with health-conscious consumers by reimagining its design and customer experience to evoke a deeper emotional connection. The refreshed look heroes the ingredients found in nature, bringing them to life through enchanted illustrations that celebrate their purity and power.

The new design reflects the feeling of foraging, with moodier, earthy tones that ground the brand in authenticity and warmth. Each high-quality plant ingredient is artistically displayed, seamlessly translating health from the inside out while reinforcing Tosi’s commitment to transparency and simplicity.

Tosi has also enhanced its digital presence with a newly designed website that offers an intuitive and engaging shopping experience. The refreshed site makes it easier for consumers to explore Tosi’s full range of nutrient-dense snacks, understand the benefits of real food ingredients, and make informed choices. Beyond shopping, the platform serves as an educational hub, providing wellness tips, expert insights, and valuable content that deepens the brand’s connection with its community.

This next chapter is part of a larger movement Tosi is encouraging—eliminating the need for "hacking" or cutting corners regarding nutrition. Rutherford notes, "There’s no need to rely on artificial additives, sugars, or byproducts that are not good for you to fuel your day. Tosi is here to help be a wholesome, more honest alternative that you can truly feel good about eating."

Kevin Rutherford, the newly appointed CEO, is working alongside the brand’s mother-daughter founders Stefanie Hults and Chelsea Gray, to strengthen the company’s commitment to its core values. Rutherford’s leadership and the company's internal exploration have paved the way for the brand’s renewed dedication and reinvigoration, prioritizing what matters to it: clean, real food nutrition that supports an active, healthy lifestyle.

With this new brand direction, Tosi will continue to aim to position itself as a leader in the portable snack industry, offering consumers high-quality and simple protein bars that make healthy eating easy.

Tosi's new products are now available on its website and coming to stores nationwide and Amazon this month. To shop Tosi and learn more about its bars or its dedication to sensible nutrition, visit Tosi.com.

