PLMA has announced “Store Brands Marketplace” as the 2025 theme for its Annual Private Label Trade Show, Nov. 16-18 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

The announcement comes at a time of record-setting sales results for the store brands industry. In 2024, store brand sales reached $271 billion, an increase of $9 billion from 2023, setting new records in both units and dollars, according to PLMA’s 2025 Private Label Report.

The exhibit floor will be filled with thousands of the latest products, including food, beverages, wine and spirits, ingredients, authentic international foods and nonfoods, refrigerated and frozen foods, foodservice items, sustainable packaging, snack foods, and much more.

“Whether attendees are looking for private label food, beverages or nonfoods, the Annual Private label Trade Show is the place to see the newest products and latest trends,” says PLMA President Peggy Davies. “It’s the ultimate ‘Store Brands Marketplace.’”

Every year, the Show brings together industry professionals representing all store formats, including major supermarkets, supercenters, drug chains, wholesale clubs, dollar stores, specialty stores, mass merchandisers, importers and exporters, e-commerce retailers, and convenience stores/travel stops.

Last year, the sold-out Show floor was filled with 1,821 exhibitors from 60 countries, including 700 first-time exhibitors. In all, some 14,000 retailers, visitors, exhibitors, and others from the store brand and retail industries attended the event.

Top-tier manufacturers showcase products with multi-generational appeal, such as sustainable packaging for Gen Z, functional beverages for Baby Boomers, ethnic-inspired offerings, as well as vegan, organic, and specialty products.

In addition to the well-organized exhibit hall, attendees will have access to valuable insights through opening seminars, a keynote breakfast on both show days, networking events, and informational on-site displays, including:

PLMA’s Idea Supermarket, featuring the latest product and packaging trends from around the globe.

New Product Expo, a showcase of select product and packaging innovations from companies exhibiting at the show.

PLMA 2025 Salute to Excellence Awards, a display of retailer food and non-food product innovations chosen best private-label product in their categories by industry and consumer judges.

Exhibitor registration is now open, and visitor registration will start in mid-June. Click here for more info.

