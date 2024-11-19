PLMA has announced the winner of its 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards. Walmart tops the list of winners, with the retail giant receiving a total of 18 awards for outstanding store brands.

Of these, nine awards went to Walmart’s new bettergoods line of chef-inspired products. Walmart’s Clear American, Equate, Great Value, Marketside, and Vibrant Life store brands were also recognized.

They join dozens of other Salute to Excellence winners announced this week at PLMA’s "The Store Brands Phenomenon 2024 - Empowering the Retail Industry" Private Label Trade Show.

Among this year’s award-winning trends:

Among this year's award-winning trends:

- Caramel provides a small indulgence that today’s consumers crave. Winning products include Basically Salted Caramel Cookie Bites from Gopuff. Pickle perfection - The tangy taste of pickles can be found far beyond the condiment aisle. Winners include Private Selection Dill Pickle Pretzels Twists, Kroger Co.; and Well Market Zesty Dill Pickle Flavor-Infused Sprouted Almonds, CVS Pharmacy

- The tangy taste of pickles can be found far beyond the condiment aisle. Winners include Private Selection Dill Pickle Pretzels Twists, Kroger Co.; and Well Market Zesty Dill Pickle Flavor-Infused Sprouted Almonds, CVS Pharmacy Rise and shine - New breakfast foods cater to shoppers who prioritize convenience, animal welfare, and savings. Winners include Giant Eagle Shake and Pour Pancake Mix; and Always Save Marshmallow Glitters cereal, Associated Wholesale Grocers.

PLMA’s annual Salute to Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding food and nonfood products introduced within the last year by supermarkets, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, online retailers, wholesalers, and more. Submissions were sampled and evaluated by a panel of professional and consumer judges on several criteria, including taste, product concept, packaging, and value for money.

This year, more than 760 products were submitted by 52 North American retailers, which is the highest number of submissions ever received. Click here to view the full list of winners.

