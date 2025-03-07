The round was led by Alive Ventures in Bogotá, Colombia and Desert Bloom in the U.S., with additional participation from LATAM Impact Fund (Sonen Capital & Fondo de Fondos, MX), Promotora Social Mexico, One Small Planet (Peterffy Family Foundation), and Connecticut Innovations. With this funding, GoodSAM has raised a total of $10.5 million, including previous investments from entities such as Thrive Market, JellyShot, Cynthia Tice (the founder of Lily’s Sweets), and BeyondBrands.

“Raising capital in the last two years has been extremely challenging and statistically, for women, it’s been nearly impossible. To have LATAM investors step up to support our vision as an American company, with the majority of our supply network in LATAM, has been humbling and deeply moving,” says Heather K. Terry, CEO and founder of GoodSAM. “This funding gives us the resources to scale not just in numbers, but in a way that meaningfully changes lives, communities, and economic realities. We are proving that a regenerative business model isn’t just viable—it’s thriving.”

The funding will enable team expansion, new product line launches, and continued direct trade support for smallholder and indigenous farmers in the nine countries where GoodSAM operates, including Colombia, Mexico, and Kenya. The company’s model eliminates middlemen, ensuring fair wages and reinvestment directly into farming communities.

“We are excited to support GoodSAM, a company that is helping smallholder farmers engaged in regenerative agriculture to access premium markets, thus driving prosperity and climate resilience in rural areas,” says Virgilio Barco, managing partner at Alive Ventures.

“At GoodSAM, we’re building a small farms-focused food brand with the mission of making regenerative farming a staple in the American pantry. Our impact-first Series A round reflects our commitment to doing things differently in a food system still dominated by ultra-processed, industrially farmed products. We believe better food starts at the source, and GoodSAM is here to help drive that change,” says Greg Krupa, GoodSAM head of investor relations.

In addition to the funding, Virgilio Barco (Alive Ventures) and Julia Paino (Desert Bloom) will join GoodSAM’s board, bringing expertise in sustainable investment and ethical supply chains.

GoodSAM continues to expand its reach, providing consumers with high-quality, traceable, and eco-conscious food products. With this funding, the company is well-positioned to scale its impact while reinforcing the business case for regenerative agriculture and transparent trade, it says.

