Illinois-based dispensary Ivy Hall is taking Pi Day to the next level by collaborating with multistate pizza chain Paulie Gee's to craft the world's largest infused pizza.

Made at Paulie Gee’s in Chicago’s Logan Square, the 64-in. by 32-in. pizza features 50 slices. This creation lets customers choose from infused toppings such as Mike's Hot Honey and balsamic glaze.

"It's not every day that you get to say that you've just broken a record, but Ivy Hall is always looking to push boundaries," says Jonny Boucher, director of marketing for Ivy Hall. "Cannabis and pizza are a perfect pairing to bring people together and build community through shared experiences. I'm thrilled to have worked with my incredible friends and the talented crew at Paulie Gee's to bring this experience to fruition and create the world's largest infused pizza. I can't wait to grab a slice and enjoy Pi Day the right way."

Paulie Gee's and Ivy Hall will welcome pizza enthusiasts and cannabis connoisseurs to celebrate Pi Day with an infused slice beginning at 12 pm on March 14 at Ivy Hall Logan Square. Patients and adult-use customers are encouraged to indulge in a slice, topped with infused Mike's Hot Honey or balsamic glaze at the consumption tent onsite.

This record-breaking pizza wouldn't be possible without the contributions of pepperoni producer Ezzo and Reno Metalware, a pan maker known for its durable, high-quality baking tools, which crafted the custom 64-in by 32-in pizza pan.

"Building the world's largest infused pizza has been a labor of love and I'm happy to have had the opportunity to achieve such a feat with my team at Paulie Gee's Logan Square and Ivy Hall," says Derrick Tung, owner of Paulie Gee's Logan Square. "There are few words more appetizing than infused pizza, so I invite our customers over 21 to make their way down to Ivy Hall Logan Square to grab a slice on Pi Day."

