Fun Friday: Pi Day, Mister Bee Mothman chips, Dr. Scholl's x Milk Bar collab, Aldi Gear, Haribo x Crocs shoes

Happy Pi Day (3.14) to all who celebrate! This week's Fun Friday kicks off with a Pi Day roundup of deals and fun events.

DoorDash is announcing deals to celebrate Pi Day with pizza. Customers across the U.S. can commemorate Pi Day with deals from the following pizza chains:

Pizza Hut: Enjoy $6 off eligible orders of $30 or more from all participating Pizza Hut locations on DoorDash on March 1

Sbarro: Enjoy $7 off eligible orders of $25 or more from all participating Sbarro locations on DoorDash through March 15

Hungry Howie's: Enjoy a free Howie Bread with a minimum purchase of $30 or more from all participating Hungry Howie’s Pizza locations on DoorDash through March 15

Other Pi Day deals include:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will be offering dine-in guests the chance to purchase one regular, full-size Pizookie and purchase the second for—you guessed it—$3.14

Blaze Pizza will offer a Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14. Additionally, each guest taking advantage of Blaze’s in-restaurant Pi Day deal on March 14 will receive a code, redeemable in the Blaze Pizza app, that unlocks another buy one, get one for $3.14 any time through the end of March. This also includes orders for delivery made through the Blaze Pizza app.

California Pizza Kitchen will offer its Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for just $3.14 with any purchase of $25 or more. The offer is only available to CPK Rewards members; guests can enroll on cpk.com or on the CPK app anytime through March 14 to get the deal.

Mothman Style chips from Mister Bee's

In honor of the legend of the Mothman and popular Festival in Point Pleasant, Mister Bee Potato Chips has unveiled a “Mothman Style Mysterious Spice Blend Chip.” The chips are rolling out on local store shelves now and will be available statewide soon.

Mary Anne Ketelsen, co-owner, Mister Bee, said she and the leadership team at Mister Bee—the only manufacturer of potato chips in the state—are continuing to showcase the best of West Virginia with special chip bags and new flavors.

Read more at our article here.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Milk Bar collaborate on sneakers

Dr. Scholl's Shoes has teamed up with the bakery brand Milk Bar to launch a limited-edition collection of sneakers inspired by the world of Milk Bar treats. The Dr. Scholl's Shoes x Milk Bar collaboration brings fun and flavor to spring style, with the shoes available exclusively at DrSchollsShoes.com.

The feel-good capsule is five styles of the retro-vibes Rebel Sport sneaker in a variety of colorways, serving as a reminder that every day is worth celebrating. Each sneaker is inspired by a signature Milk Bar dessert, including Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk, Cornflake Crunch, Pretzel-y Choco Chip, and Red Velvet Cheesecake.

Each pair of Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Milk Bar sneakers is sustainably crafted, supporting the footwear brand’s “look good, feel good, do good” style. Key features include premium suede and leather responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-certified tanneries, fabric lining and topcloth made from partially recycled plastic bottles, anti-microbial and anti-odor insole technology, anatomical cushioning, and arch support with 15% plant-based Bloom foam insole.

The Dr. Scholl’s Shoes x Milk Bar Rebel Sport retails for $100.

Aldi Gear returns on March 19

Aldi Gear is coming back with a March 19 launch, and it’s expanding in a big way. In response to strong shopper demand for branded apparel the whole family can wear, this collection will include kids’ items for the first time ever. The collection leans into affordable athleisure, and includes vests, joggers, sneakers and more, with all items priced under $20. The addition of kids’ apparel reflects the broader trend of Aldi brand loyalty extending across generations, as seen both in-store and on social media.

The 2025 collection includes:

Clothing:

Vest - $14.99. Available in white and navy and men’s + women’s sizes M-XL

Men's Joggers - $12.99. Available in navy (sizes M-XXL) and gray (sizes M-XL)

Pullover - $12.99. Two unisex styles available in sizes S-XXL

Children’s Pullover - $6.99. Two unisex styles available in sizes 3T and XS-L

Ladies Wide Leg Sweatpants - $12.99. Available in white and navy sizes S-XL

Ladies Pullover - $12.99. Available in white and navy sizes S-XL

T-Shirt - $6.99. Available in white and navy women’s sizes S-XL Two additional unisex styles available in sizes S-XXL



Accessories:

Keychain Quarter Holder - $0.99. Available in six different styles

Tote Bag - $5.99. Available in three different styles

Sneakers - $12.99. Available in white or navy Ladies: Sizes 7-10 Men's: Sizes 9-12



More apparel: Haribo x Crocs debuts LTO candy-inspired shoes

Haribo and Crocs, global footwear brand, have launched a Haribo Classic Clog. Inspired by the brand's Goldbears, this limited-time collaboration brings a twist to Crocs' Classic Clog design, featuring a translucent, gummi-inspired design and exclusive Goldbears Jibbitz charms.

With sizes for kids and adults, the Haribo Classic Clog features an embossed sole with playful Goldbears details and pivoting HARIBO-branded heel straps for a secure and customizable fit. Designed to be lightweight, water-friendly, and buoyant, they are also reportedly easy to clean. Plus, adult fans can personalize their pair with exclusive Goldbears Jibbitz charms, available in two styles: oversized Goldbears and a Goldbears package charm. The kid-size Crocs come with permanent Goldbears Jibbitz so they can take their favorite Goldbears wherever they go.

The Haribo Classic Clog and Goldbears Jibbitz are available while supplies last. Consumers can shop Haribo x Crocs before they're gone at crocs.com, as well as select retailers and wholesale partners.