Ounce of Hope is bringing a taste of Louisiana to the cannabis industry with the launch of the THC-infused King Cake.
This limited-edition treat contains 300 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC per cake and is only available through February. The cakes are made at a bakery in Lafayette, LA, with which Ounce of Hope has partnered. They're available in six flavors:
- Praline, Pecan, & Cream Cheese
- Praline & Pecan
- Chocolate
- Traditional Plain
- Cream Cheese
- Wedding Cake
Each King Cake ships with an infused icing pack. When divided into 20 slices, each serving delivers 15 mg of THC.
Founder Collin Bercier, a Lafayette native, saw an opportunity to merge his roots with his Memphis-based cannabis brand.
"We always try to bring a little bit of Louisiana to Memphis," Bercier says. "With king cakes being such a specialty item, it fits right into our edible line, too."
The cakes are available through the Ounce of Hope website for $64.99 each.