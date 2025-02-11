Ounce of Hope is bringing a taste of Louisiana to the cannabis industry with the launch of the THC-infused King Cake.

This limited-edition treat contains 300 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC per cake and is only available through February. The cakes are made at a bakery in Lafayette, LA, with which Ounce of Hope has partnered. They're available in six flavors:

Praline, Pecan, & Cream Cheese

Praline & Pecan

Chocolate

Traditional Plain

Cream Cheese

Wedding Cake

Each King Cake ships with an infused icing pack. When divided into 20 slices, each serving delivers 15 mg of THC.

Founder Collin Bercier, a Lafayette native, saw an opportunity to merge his roots with his Memphis-based cannabis brand.

"We always try to bring a little bit of Louisiana to Memphis," Bercier says. "With king cakes being such a specialty item, it fits right into our edible line, too."

The cakes are available through the Ounce of Hope website for $64.99 each.

