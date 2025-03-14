BEMA 2025 keynote to blend leadership, pop culture

Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) has announced the keynote speaker scheduled to entertain, inform, and inspire attendees at its 2025 Convention, taking place in Puerto Rico June 25-28. Chris Clews is an author, speaker, and expert on all things related to the pop culture of the 1980s. Entitled “Everything I Need to Know (for Life and Work), I Learned from ‘80s Pop Culture,” show organizers report attendees will be treated to a dynamic, engaging, and insightful session that blends professional and personal growth with the nostalgia of ‘80s pop culture, with a fresh and entertaining perspective on valuable life and workplace lessons.

BEMA reports the session will explore key lessons in:

Effective communication

Life and leadership

The importance of leaving a lasting impact

Through favorite classic movies like The Princess Bride, The Breakfast Club, The Goonies, and more—including a nod to one legendary musician with a love for the color purple—the session will provide practical takeaways while reliving some of the most memorable moments of the decade.

Additionally, showgoers will get a chance to put their 1980s knowledge to the test with a Mix Tape Quiz for a chance to win an exclusive prize. Find more information about the keynote and BEMA’s 2025 Convention here.

