Ammeraal Beltech celebrates 75th anniversary

Ammeraal Beltech, purveyor of onveyor belting and a brand of the Ammega Group, is celebrating its 75th anniversary leading up to its premier industry event, taking place from May 12-14, at the Chateau Elan Resort & Conference Center in Braselton, GA. Building on the strong foundation of Ammega, the 2025 Belting Technology Conference is poised to be an impactful event for engineers, manufacturers, distributors, and industry decision-makers, offering opportunities to gain valuable insights, network, and stay at the forefront of belting technology, the company says.

“Over the past few decades, fewer and fewer companies make it to 75 years in business," says Niels van den Boogert, VP and general manager, conveying solutions at Ammega. “Our team is proud to hit this milestone and even more proud that we did it by upholding the company’s original commitments to quality and continuous innovation. In the last five years, we invested in more than 35 innovative belting solutions, and we are still going strong."

This 75-year milestone underscores the company’s legacy of innovation in offering the largest portfolio of conveying products in the U.S. More recently, Ammeraal Beltech expanded its resources in the U.S. in its mission to become the local partner of choice, while maintaining a presence across 40 countries, employing more than 3,000 people, and servicing 50,000 customers. Ammeraal Beltech was founded in 1950 by Thomas Ammeraal who was inspired by his work at a biscuit factory to create an endless woven bakery belt for handling dough. With his invention of the AmDough, Ammeraal Beltech was born. After 75 years of pioneering new designs to offer synthetic, modular, and eco-friendly alternatives as well as components, Ammeraal Beltech’s original AmDough is still part of its portfolio and in use with customers to this day.

While that is a great testament to their excellence, Ammeraal Beltech’s strong history across various industries, from food, beverage, logistics, automotive, airports, and more, acts as a currency that can be converted to deep knowledge of customer needs and industry trends. Their vast product portfolio is focused on providing tailored, durable solutions to their customers while helping them achieve their own goals when it comes to efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

“Ammeraal Beltech owes its longevity to the people that drive it forward, from our skilled engineers to our dedicated salespeople. This anniversary is a testament to the joint effort we put into providing cutting-edge capabilities with the most thoughtful customer service,” adds van den Boogert. “We are able to knowledgeably serve customers of various sizes, across a number of industries, and confidently lead the market.”

Through its Built American Proud initiative, Ammeraal Beltech has become a local belting partner of choice for its U.S. customers, prioritizing locally manufactured solutions, shorter lead times, and shipping distances, and promoting local expertise.

To learn more about Ammeraal Beltech and how partnering with them can meet your business needs, visit here. To register for the 2025 Belting Technology Conference, click here. Spaces are limited.

