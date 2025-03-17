US Foods debuts Basque Cheesecake

US Foods Holding Corp., one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, has launched the company’s Spring 2025 Scoop. Building off the momentum of the company generating more than $1 billion in sales for US Foods Exclusive Brands (private label) products launched in Scoop for the first time in 2024, Spring 2025 Scoop highlights 18 new products designed to provide foodservice operators with high quality, innovative, versatile, and labor-saving solutions to attract and retain diners while addressing back-of-house inefficiencies.

"We are thrilled to announce that the annual sales of products launched in Scoop surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2024,” says Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation at US Foods. “At US Foods we are committed to bringing our operators more high-quality, innovative products that will enable them to create memorable, differentiated and profitable menu offerings. In this Spring Scoop line-up we’re excited to highlight a variety of inventive and authentic flavors along with behind-the-scenes insights into the inspiration and process that our product development experts used to create the products."

Highlights from Spring 2025 Scoop include an authentic beef birria, a non-dairy butter and a Basque cheesecake, all products that are rapidly gaining traction on menus.

Basque cheesecake is projected to grow 183% on U.S. menus over the next four years, presenting a prime opportunity for operators to marry global flavors with a dessert on their menus. US Foods product developers crafted the Chef’s Line Basque Cheesecake to deliver a consistent experience every time with a reportedly rich, soft, and creamy texture that is a trademark of this dessert, originally from Spain’s Basque region. With ingredients such as cream cheese, whipping cream, sugar, and eggs, the cheesecake offers a clean-ingredient label that has no ingredients found on the US Foods Unpronounceables List and will save the operator 60 minutes of labor per case versus making the items from scratch.

To view the full line up of Spring Scoop products, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/springscoop.

