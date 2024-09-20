US Foods Holding Corp. has announced the launch of its Fall 2024 Scoop. Themed “Bar and Grill and Beyond,” Fall Scoop highlights 24 new on-trend products designed by US Foods product development experts who leverage a wealth of culinary expertise, industry experience and data-driven insights to bring new product innovation to US Foods Exclusive Brands.

As operators remain concerned about rising labor and food costs and attracting new customers, the new Fall Scoop products help operators differentiate their menu with items that help address inventory, labor, and time management costs. The products are also highly versatile across a variety of restaurant types from bar and grill to other casual dining concepts and beyond. In addition, 10 products in the Fall Scoop launch are part of the company’s “Serve You” product portfolio that features more than 3,300 US Foods Exclusive Brands products that offer plant-forward, gluten-free certified or clean ingredient labels with no ingredients on the US Foods Unpronounceables List, continuing its commitment to create Scoop products that cater to evolving diner and lifestyle preferences.

“Our product development team takes great pride in creating innovative, high-quality Exclusive Brands products that appeal to today’s diners and can address a variety of operator challenges, which is at the heart of our Scoop product innovation mission,” says Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. “Collectively, our team brings more than 400 years of product development, institutional knowledge and first-hand experience within the restaurant industry to our product development process. They understand the ins and outs of a busy food service kitchen and the evolving trends shaping diner preferences to create the right products at the right time to help our operators Make It.”

The new Fall Scoop lineup is a culmination of research and development, customer testing, and experimentation by US Foods’ in-house product development experts to introduce on-trend and solution-oriented products to operators. Product highlights include a Devonshire Cookie Butter Banana Pie: a modern twist on a British classic, US Foods product developer Maria Zannis created a dessert inspired by her favorite Banoffee pie, combined with the widely popular cookie butter, which is projected to grow on menus by 63% in the next four years. The ready-to-use pie includes layers of cookie butter crust, naturally flavored banana cheesecake made with bananas, cookie butter mousse, naturally flavored vanilla whipped cream with ground vanilla beans, and chocolate-covered toffee bits. It is pre-sliced and can save the operator 60 minutes of labor per case versus creating the pie from scratch.

To view all the new products featured in Fall Scoop, visit the company’s Scoop webpage at usfoods.com/fallscoop.

