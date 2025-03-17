IFT to host virtual food fraud prevention workshop

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, is hosting a four-part virtual workshop on “Food Fraud Prevention: Reducing Disruptions through Supply Chain & Enterprise Risk Management.” Part of IFT’s new virtual workshop series, the four sessions will be held April 1, 3, 8, and 10, from 3:00 pm–4:30 pm CDT.

The unique workshop will guide participants through the latest Global Food Safety Initiative benchmarked standards and a provide a deep dive into the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which mandates certain practices in financial recordkeeping and reporting for corporations. The workshop will also cover COSO-based Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) frameworks, which are essential to providing a framework for assessing food fraud vulnerability throughout the supply chain and helping ensure food safety protocols are met across the entire enterprise.

Participants will also gain an overview of the following:

Critical role food fraud prevention plays within broader supply chain management and risk management efforts

How food fraud vulnerability assessments fit within the ERM framework

Learn how exploring COSO-based ERM systems can streamline the identification and mitigation of food fraud risks, offering a structure approach for compliance

Insights into resource-allocation decision-making

Dive into practical applications for evaluating suppliers and learn more real-world examples and best practices to see how food fraud prevention strategies have been applied within organizations

“Food fraud is a billion-dollar problem for the global food industry, and as food fraud risks continue to threaten supply chains, addressing these challenges and disruptions has become a compliance requirement. This course, led by one of the leading experts on food fraud prevention, addresses a rare but potentially devastating food issue that all food companies cannot afford to miss,” says IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer Bryan Hitchcock.

The workshop is hosted by John Spink, PhD, director of the Food Fraud Prevention Academy and assistant professor, Department of Supply Chain Management in the Business School at Michigan State University. His food fraud prevention research focuses on policy and strategy. He is widely published in leading academic journals and has helped lead national and global regulatory and standards activity.

Register for the workshop here. IFT Premier members receive a 20% discount. To learn more about becoming an IFT member, email membership@ift.org.

