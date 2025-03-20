Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsGluten-freeCookies

Sweet Loren's rereleases LTO Lemon Pre-Cut Cookie Dough

The gluten-free treat contains 7 g of sugar and 100 calories per serving.

By SF&WB Staff
Sweet Loren's rereleases LTO Lemon Pre-Cut Cookie Dough

Courtesy of Sweet Loren's

March 20, 2025

Sweet Loren’s, the allergen-friendly baked goods brand, is bringing back its limited edition Lemon Pre-Cut Cookie Dough on April 8.

The seasonal cookie dough uses real lemon, and is crafted with wholesome ingredients. It's completely free of the top 14 common allergens, and is gluten-free and vegan. Each cookie contains only 7 g of sugar and 100 calories.

Consumers can throw the cookies into the oven at 325°F for 9-11 minutes. The SRP is $45 per case of six online, or $6.99-$7.99 per single package at retail. They are available at sweetlorens.com and in major retailers such as Target, Kroger, Publix, and Sprouts.

Inspired by founder Loren Castle’s journey with cancer (which led to the creation of Sweet Loren’s), the product supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation that helps children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families.

Related: Sweet Loren's debuts Barbie heart-shaped cookie dough

KEYWORDS: lemon lemon flavor Sweet Loren's

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Bakery Machinery & Fabrication (BMF/Cookie & Cracker Machinery)

    Engineering/Designing/Manufacturing of Cookie, Cracker, Snack Food & Pet Treat equipment. From unit machines to turn key system ranging from flour handling through wrapping. Equipment development for new products that are not capable of being produced on conventional equipment. Were your competitors best kept secret!!

  • Lesaffre Corp./Red Star Yeast

    Since 1853, Lesaffre and Red Star have used their passion and expertise to bring superior yeast & ingredients to the baking industry. We proudly offer our industry leading Saf-Instant®, Red Star® and Saf-Pro® Ingredients brand products.

  • FlavorSum

    Cut the complexity with flavor sourcing and get the tastes that build loyalty by partnering with FlavorSum. Speed your time to market with our insights, tech docs on demand, taste modulation solutions that mask off-notes, and scale-up validation. Low MOQs, outstanding OTIF, and short lead times keep your project moving!

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!