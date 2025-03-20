Sweet Loren's rereleases LTO Lemon Pre-Cut Cookie Dough

Sweet Loren’s, the allergen-friendly baked goods brand, is bringing back its limited edition Lemon Pre-Cut Cookie Dough on April 8.

The seasonal cookie dough uses real lemon, and is crafted with wholesome ingredients. It's completely free of the top 14 common allergens, and is gluten-free and vegan. Each cookie contains only 7 g of sugar and 100 calories.

Consumers can throw the cookies into the oven at 325°F for 9-11 minutes. The SRP is $45 per case of six online, or $6.99-$7.99 per single package at retail. They are available at sweetlorens.com and in major retailers such as Target, Kroger, Publix, and Sprouts.

Inspired by founder Loren Castle’s journey with cancer (which led to the creation of Sweet Loren’s), the product supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation that helps children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families.

Related: Sweet Loren's debuts Barbie heart-shaped cookie dough