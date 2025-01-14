Sweet Loren’s, the simple ingredient, allergen-friendly baked goods brand is launching a new, limited-edition flavor in collaboration with the Barbie brand.

The Sweet Loren’s x Barbie Heart Shaped Sugar Cookies are reportedly made with wholesome ingredients, with each cookie crafted free of the top 14-allergens (including gluten, dairy, eggs, nuts)—reflecting Sweet Loren’s commitment to delivering better-for-you baked goods that consumers can feel good about.

The heart-shaped cookies get a vibrant pink color from real beets, instead of artificial dyes. Each pack contains 12 pre-cut heart-shaped cookies that are ready in less than 15 minutes, and the SRP is $6.99. The cookies are available DTC at sweetlorens.com, in addition to retail stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Sprouts, HEB, Publix, Kroger, Meijer, HyVee, Wegmans, Giant Foods, Giant Martin's, ShopRite, and select Costco and Target locations.

In addition, Sweet Loren’s and Barbie Dream Gap Project, an initiative that provides girls with resources, tools, and role models to build confidence and overcome gender bias, are partnering up to empower girls to pursue their dreams. Together, Sweet Loren’s and the organization are doing this through supporting Girls with Impact, an organization that empowers girls to pursue their business dreams.

Related: Sweet Loren's launches line of gluten-free breakfast biscuits