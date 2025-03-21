IFT FIRST announces headlining keynote speaker

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has revealed that Michiel Bakker, president of The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), will deliver the headlining keynote at IFT FIRST in Chicago, July 14.

Bakker will offer valuable insights on the global food landscape and present a human-centric approach to the business of food. His session will explore the strategic use of data to identify how best to serve consumers' needs and desires in the evolving food industry.

With over three decades of global leadership in food, hospitality, and service industries, Bakker's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and food systems leadership makes him the perfect headliner for IFT's premier event, IFT says.

Early bird pricing for IFT FIRST is available through April 18. Click here to register.

