Kellanova launches Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars
The product enhances the classic marshmallow treat with toppings and textures.
New Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars combine the Kellanova marshmallow treat with multiple toppings (including a salty snack). The bars are designed to give consumers a multi-textural experience with a crunch.
Available in two flavors—Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel—Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars consist of crispy rice and chewy marshmallow topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, or caramel-flavored chips, and candied sea salt pretzels.
"The new Rice Krispies Treats Bliss flavors reimagine our bars as a canvas for gourmet topping combinations," says Danielle Rappoport, brand director for Rice Krispies Treats. "More and more, we're seeing fans elevate their Rice Krispies Treats bars at home with over-the-top mix-ins, from candy to pretzels. With Rice Krispies Treats Bliss, we are bringing those confection-inspired creations straight to shelves, making it easier than ever to enjoy a next-level treat whenever the craving strikes."
Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars will hit snack aisles nationwide starting in April for an MSRP of $3.99 for a 6-count box. The two new flavors are the first of many offerings still to come from the brand that will layer textural ingredients atop the bar.
