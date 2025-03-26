Kellanova launches Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars

New Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars combine the Kellanova marshmallow treat with multiple toppings (including a salty snack). The bars are designed to give consumers a multi-textural experience with a crunch.

Available in two flavors—Chocolate Sea Salt Pretzel and Caramel Sea Salt Pretzel—Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars consist of crispy rice and chewy marshmallow topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, or caramel-flavored chips, and candied sea salt pretzels.

"The new Rice Krispies Treats Bliss flavors reimagine our bars as a canvas for gourmet topping combinations," says Danielle Rappoport, brand director for Rice Krispies Treats. "More and more, we're seeing fans elevate their Rice Krispies Treats bars at home with over-the-top mix-ins, from candy to pretzels. With Rice Krispies Treats Bliss, we are bringing those confection-inspired creations straight to shelves, making it easier than ever to enjoy a next-level treat whenever the craving strikes."

Rice Krispies Treats Bliss bars will hit snack aisles nationwide starting in April for an MSRP of $3.99 for a 6-count box. The two new flavors are the first of many offerings still to come from the brand that will layer textural ingredients atop the bar.