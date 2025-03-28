Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsPuffs/Extruded Snacks

Good Health rereleases Bunny Bites

The white cheddar-flavored snack is available seasonally.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Good Health

March 28, 2025

Good Health’s Bunny Bites are a seasonal product, shaped as Bunnies with Easter in mind.

A springtime spin on Good Health’s classic White Cheddar ABC Bites, the Bunny Bites are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten-Free. Individually packaged in a 10-ct multi-pack, they are free from the top nine major allergens, so consumers can enjoy a variety of alphabet-shaped treats with wholesome ingredients. The snack is currently available at Target.

