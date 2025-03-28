Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsPuffs/Extruded Snacks

Fritos brings cheesy twist to snack aisle

Queso Flavor Twists will be available in three sizes, ranging from $2.69 to $10.62.

March 28, 2025

Frito-Lay's Fritos brand is re-introducing Fritos Queso Flavor Twists, which combines the tastes of chips and queso into one extruded snack. The snack has a twisted shape as well as the signature Fritos crunch, the brand says.

Since making a limited-time appearance in 2023, consumers have been asking for the return of the cheesy twisted corn chip, and the brand is now rereleasing it. 

Fritos Queso Flavor Twists join Honey BBQ in the Fritos Twists family and are available in various sizes: 9.25-oz for $5.89, 3.375-oz for $2.69, and 32-oz for $10.62. To get a taste of the newest Twists from Fritos, patrons can visit retailers nationwide and Snacks.com.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

