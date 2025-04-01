Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBreadsSweet Goods

Birch Benders unveils quick bread and muffin mixes

The new flavors include Organic Blueberry and Chocolate Chip.

By SF&WB Staff
Birch Benders unveils organic quick bread, muffin mixes

Courtesy of Birch Benders

April 1, 2025

Hometown Food Company's Birch Benders, the brand known for its simple baking mixes, is launching Organic Chocolate Chip and Organic Blueberry Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes. Consumers can find the two new Birch Benders Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes nationwide now at select retailers like Sprouts, Walmart, and Kroger banners, as well as online at BirchBenders.com. The mixes only require eggs, milk, and oil.

The new flavors include:

  • Organic Blueberry (13.5-oz): Reportedly bursting with sweet, fruity flavor, a balance of tangy and sweet in moist, tender muffins or quick bread.
  • Organic Chocolate Chip (14.3-oz): Loaded with real chocolate chips, this mix creates indulgent treats with chocolate.

"We are excited to introduce our Organic Blueberry and Organic Chocolate Chip Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes, the first organic options of their kind on the market," states Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer. "These mixes bring the perfect balance of convenience, quality, and flavor, all made with real, organic ingredients. We’re proud to offer a simple and delicious way for our customers to enjoy fresh, wholesome baked goods at home."

Related: Birch Benders launches refreshed packaging

KEYWORDS: baking mixes Birch Benders Hometown Food Company

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Balchem Corp.

    Balchem Human Nutrition and Health is your value-added partner, with a broad portfolio, unique capabilities, and strong industry expertise. From indulgent and sensory experiences to targeted essential nutrition, our range of functional ingredients address the consumer’s needs. Let Balchem inspire your growth and partner with you to meet your goals.

  • IFF

    At IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health, and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we partner with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!