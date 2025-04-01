Birch Benders unveils quick bread and muffin mixes

Hometown Food Company's Birch Benders, the brand known for its simple baking mixes, is launching Organic Chocolate Chip and Organic Blueberry Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes. Consumers can find the two new Birch Benders Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes nationwide now at select retailers like Sprouts, Walmart, and Kroger banners, as well as online at BirchBenders.com. The mixes only require eggs, milk, and oil.

The new flavors include:

Organic Blueberry (13.5-oz): Reportedly bursting with sweet, fruity flavor, a balance of tangy and sweet in moist, tender muffins or quick bread.

Organic Chocolate Chip (14.3-oz): Loaded with real chocolate chips, this mix creates indulgent treats with chocolate.

"We are excited to introduce our Organic Blueberry and Organic Chocolate Chip Quick Bread and Muffin Mixes, the first organic options of their kind on the market," states Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer. "These mixes bring the perfect balance of convenience, quality, and flavor, all made with real, organic ingredients. We’re proud to offer a simple and delicious way for our customers to enjoy fresh, wholesome baked goods at home."

Related: Birch Benders launches refreshed packaging