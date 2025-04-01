EATS 2025 opens registration

EATS—The Equipment, Automation and Technology Show for Food & Beverage, formerly known as Process Expo—has officially opened visitor registration for its 2025 edition, taking place October 28-30 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Jointly owned by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and Messe Frankfurt Inc., EATS represents a platform for industry innovation and collaboration.

Reimagined to address the industry’s evolving needs, EATS is North America’s only show representing the entire food and beverage industry. It unites eight key sectors to deliver an experience where top manufacturers, suppliers, and processors meet to explore cutting-edge solutions that enhance processing operations, network with industry leaders, and engage in expanded educational opportunities—all directly on the show floor.

“With registration now open, industry professionals have the opportunity to explore the latest technologies that can enhance their operations,” says Constantin von Vieregge, president of Messe Frankfurt Inc. “Our partnerships with leading experts such as drinktec and IFFA further ensure that attendees gain access to world-class expertise and solutions that address today’s challenges.”

EATS 2025 will introduce new features designed to provide fresh insights and interactive experiences. The EATS Kitchen will showcase how advanced equipment transforms recipes from concept to scalable production, with demonstrations led by renowned chefs exploring automation and efficiency. Sector Stages will offer targeted discussions on key industry topics, delivering actionable strategies tailored to attendees’ needs. Returning this year, live production lines will demonstrate real-time food processing and packaging technologies, while Food for Thought continues to provide expert perspectives on sustainability, food safety, and emerging industry trends.

“By combining up-close experiences with focused content, EATS equips professionals with the tools to refine their processes and drive growth,” says Chris Lyons, president and CEO of FPSA. "Our goal is that every attendee learns or experiences something that they can take back to their company and have a measurable impact."

Registration is now open, with early bird rates available until May 31.

