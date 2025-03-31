Firehook debuts LTO crackers

Firehook Crackers has announced two new first-of-its-kind flavors, in partnership with trendsetter Graza Olive Oil and Sichuan Chili Crisp phenomenon, Fly By Jing.

As artisanal foods and unexpected brand collaborations continue to gain momentum in the grocery aisle, Firehook worked hand-in-hand with Graza to create a light and punchy cracker infused with Graza’s premium extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and chives for an herb flavor. And with savory and spicy flavors at the forefront of the Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, this new creation adds a spicy kick to Firehook’s growing line of crackers.

“At Graza, we're all about finding new ways to bring olive oil into everyday moments and this collaboration with Firehook does exactly that," says Andrew Benin, CEO and Co-Founder of Graza. "The combo of Graza's punchy Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavor and Firehook's signature crunch makes for a crave-worthy snack and the perfect vessel for dipping and topping."

The Firehook limited-edition crackers are baked in small batches on company premises and are now exclusively available at Whole Foods® Market stores:

Olive Oil, Lemon & Chive : Baked with Graza Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, and chives, this collaboration brings a balance of zesty and savory flavors.

Sichuan Chili Crisp: Baked with Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp, each cracker delivers a blend of heat and crunch.

“As the leader in premium artisanal crackers, we’ll continue to partner with groundbreaking brands to deliver inspired flavors,” says Maura Mottolese, Firehook CEO. “Combined with our signature crunch, the craveability of our limited edition crackers makes them perfect for any entertaining or snacking occasion.”

The new Firehook Crackers are now available nationwide exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores through September.

