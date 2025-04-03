Pure Protein debuts bar lineup at 7-Eleven and Speedway

Pure Protein, a protein bar brand in the 1440 Foods' sports and active nutrition portfolio, is releasing a new line of nutrient-packed Pure Protein Ammaze bars. Launching today exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores, Ammaze bars are the latest innovation in Pure Protein’s mission to encourage people to "Live Deliciously."

With 20 g of protein, 0 g of added sugar, and a blend of 10 vitamins and minerals, Pure Protein Ammaze is available in Blackout Cake and Strawberry Shortcake flavors.

"Our Pure Protein Ammaze bars enter the market as a line of new, more premium products from the Pure Protein portfolio. Consumers shouldn’t have to choose between a healthy choice and a tasty one when they stop into 7-Eleven or Speedway for a satisfying snack,” says Alex Fishman, senior brand director at Pure Protein. "We're consistently focused on raising the bar when it comes to flavor and innovation -- our new Pure Protein Ammaze bars in Blackout Cake and Strawberry Shortcake are a direct response to consumer cravings for nostalgic, fun flavors, and chewy, crunchy textures."

Starting this month, Pure Protein Ammaze bars are available in over 4,500 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide, retailing for $3.49 each. The bars are designed for convenience store snackers who crave something that satisfies their hunger, sweet tooth, and nutrition goals.

