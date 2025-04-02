Voodoo Doughnuts reveals Braniac's Revenge

Voodoo Doughnuts has debuted its Braniac's Revenge doughnut, which it's billing as "top of the class, life of the party."

The sweet treat is packed with tart lemon filling, covered in "Voonilla" frosting, and topped with pink lemonade dust and a half dip of rainbow crunchy candy bits. It will be available through April 30.

The doughnut is available to order in-store and via mobile pickup order, excluding the Universal CityWalk and airport locations.

