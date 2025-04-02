Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsSweet Goods

Voodoo Doughnuts reveals Braniac's Revenge

The treat includes lemon filling, "Voonilla" frosting, pink lemonade dust, and candy.

By SF&WB Staff
Voodoo Doughnuts reveals Braniac's Revenge

Courtesy of Voodoo Doughnuts

April 2, 2025

Voodoo Doughnuts has debuted its Braniac's Revenge doughnut, which it's billing as "top of the class, life of the party."

The sweet treat is packed with tart lemon filling, covered in "Voonilla" frosting, and topped with pink lemonade dust and a half dip of rainbow crunchy candy bits. It will be available through April 30.

The doughnut is available to order in-store and via mobile pickup order, excluding the Universal CityWalk and airport locations.

Related: Voodoo Doughnut releases St. Patrick's Day doughnut

KEYWORDS: foodservice foodservice baked goods Voodoo Doughnut

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!