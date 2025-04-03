Formost Fuji introduces new flow wrapper

Formost Fuji has launched its FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper, a state-of-the-art, budget-friendly packaging solution, the company says.

The FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper is now available at an entry-level price when purchased with standard equipment, including stainless steel covers, a 98” standard infeed conveyor with a flighted chain, a product over height detector, and a packless feature (ensuring no product, no package).

Key features of the CXIIs model include:

Performance: Engineered for precision and speed, the CXIIs aims to ensure products are wrapped with a quality seal every time.

User-friendly interface: With simplified controls and an intuitive, tablet-like design, the flow wrapper is easy to operate, reducing training time and enhancing productivity, the company says.

Durability: Constructed from high-quality materials, the CXIIs flow wrapper is built to withstand the demands of daily use, ensuring longevity and consistent performance, Formost Fuji notes.

Value: The FW3400 CXIIs incorporates features typically found in high-end models, providing top-tier capabilities at a fraction of the cost, adds the brand.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Formost Fuji at sales@formostfuji.com.

