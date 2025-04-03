Supplier News

Formost Fuji introduces new flow wrapper

The equipment's bakery application includes individually wrapped items.

By SF&WB Staff
Formost Fuji introduces new flow wrapper

Courtesy of Formost Fuji

April 3, 2025

Formost Fuji has launched its FW3400 CXIIs Flow  Wrapper, a state-of-the-art, budget-friendly packaging solution, the company says.

The FW3400 CXIIs Flow Wrapper is now available at an entry-level price when purchased with standard equipment, including stainless steel covers, a 98” standard infeed conveyor with a flighted chain, a product over height detector, and a packless feature (ensuring no product, no package).   

Key features of the CXIIs model include: 

  • Performance: Engineered for precision and speed, the CXIIs aims to ensure products are wrapped with a quality seal every time.  
  • User-friendly interface: With simplified controls and an intuitive, tablet-like design, the flow wrapper is easy to operate, reducing training time and enhancing productivity, the company says.
  • Durability: Constructed from high-quality materials, the CXIIs flow wrapper is built to withstand the demands of daily use, ensuring longevity and consistent performance, Formost Fuji notes.
  • Value: The FW3400 CXIIs incorporates features typically found in high-end models, providing top-tier capabilities at a fraction of the cost, adds the brand.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact Formost Fuji at sales@formostfuji.com.  

Related: Formost Fuji names Patrick Harp regional sales manager, major accounts coordinator

KEYWORDS: flow wrappers Formost Fuji

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Related Directories

  • Formost Fuji Corp.

    Formost Fuji manufactures world-class horizontal bagging and wrapping equipment. Years of experience qualify us to provide you with a single wrapper or a complete custom packaging automated system you will be proud of. Ask us how to get a high-quality flow wrapper at a lower price to better meet your budget.

  • Formost Fuji Corp.

    Formost Fuji manufacturers horizontal flow pack wrappers, baggers, and automation equipment. We build packaging systems that are efficient, sustainable, and easy to operate. We know training and maintaining labor is a struggle so designing our equipment to be simple to use and easy to train on is key to increasing your productivity and saving labor costs.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!