Junkless Chewy Granola Bars is kicking off 2025 with a major milestone: the launch of its products in over 1,200 Target stores nationwide, beginning December 29, 2024. This expansion comes on the heels of a remarkable year, the brand says, marked by record-breaking sales since being acquired by Impact Capital, the private equity arm of Mike Repole’s family office, just one year ago.

Junkless is also joining Target’s January Wellness Campaign, an initiative promoting healthy habits and wellness. The program spans digital platforms like Target.com, the Target app, Bullseye Marketplace, influencer content, and social media. The program includes an in-store “Wellness Aisle Tower Display” in 1,780 stores to showcase Junkless as a wholesome snack option for consumers looking to jumpstart their New Year wellness goals. Starting January 12, the brand will gain permanent shelf placement in over 1,200 stores with its top-performing flavors including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, and Cinnamon Roll.

This is all happening as Junkless sales continues to soar, breaking records and riding the momentum of strong double-digit growth heading into 2025, the company says.

Junkless bars are crafted with 100% whole grain oats and reportedly 34% less sugar than the leading kids' granola bar. They are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, and free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, and trans-fat.

