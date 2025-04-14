Second Nature Snacks adds to Smart Mix lineup

Second Nature Snacks, purveyor of premium trail mixes, has announced two new additions to its Smart Mix lineup: Fiber Boost Smart Mix and Protein Crunch Smart Mix. The blends are crafted with a balance of flavor and function, and both varieties are available now at select retailers nationwide and online at SecondNatureSnacks.com and Amazon.com.

The new Smart Mixes include:

Fiber Boost Smart Mix: A blend of roasted and salted almonds and cashews, rich dark cocoa drops, and toasted coconut. Includes 5 g fiber and 4 g protein per serving, with no added sugar, and gluten-free certified.

A blend of roasted and salted almonds and cashews, rich dark cocoa drops, and toasted coconut. Includes 5 g fiber and 4 g protein per serving, with no added sugar, and gluten-free certified. Protein Crunch Smart Mix: A sweet and salty mix featuring roasted and salted almonds, peanut, cashews, and protein-packed dark cocoa drops. Includes 6 g of protein per serving and is gluten-free certified with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

“At Second Nature Snacks, snacks should work for you—delivering bold flavors with real functional benefits,” says Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. “Our new Smart Mixes are designed to keep snackers satisfied, energized, and ready to take on whatever their day brings.”

Both Fiber Boost Smart Mix and Protein Crunch Smart Mix come in a 10-oz resealable pouch with an SRP of $7.49.

