Simply Good Foods to lease 805,000-sq.ft. facility in Indiana

CT Realty has announced the successful lease of an 805,000-sq.-ft., state-of-the-art industrial facility to Simply Good Foods, in Mount Comfort, IN. Simply Good Foods is a health and wellness food company known for its Quest protein bars and shakes. This seven-year lease secures a strategic presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing logistics and distribution hubs.

The Class A industrial building offers best-in-class specifications, including 40’ clear height, an abundance of trailer and auto parking and prime accessibility to major transportation routes. The cutting edge facility will support Simply Good Foods’ ever expanding supply chain and distribution operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simply Good Foods to our industrial facility in Mt. Comfort,” says Rob Huthnance, president of CT Realty. “Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with the capabilities of this property. This lease underscores the strength of the Indianapolis area industrial market and the value of well located, high-quality logistics space.”

The successful stabilization of the Mount Comfort development follows a previous project in Whitestown, IN where CT Realty developed and leased a 1,000,000-sq.-ft. industrial facility to Walmart. This new Simply Good Foods lease brings CT Realty’s current project in Mt. Comfort to 100% occupancy.

