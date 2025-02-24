Last week, Quest Nutrition expanded its line of protein snack bars with the launch of Quest Overload Bars. The bars are available in three flavors: Sundae Fundae, Cookie Commotion, and Chocolate Explosion:

Sundae Fundae : Loaded with chewy toffee, mini chocolatey chips, vanilla flavored bits, and crumbled peanuts in a vanilla ice cream-flavored base topped with chocolatey coating and rainbow sprinkles over a milk chocolatey drizzle.

Cookie Commotion : Graham and chocolate cookies, vanilla cookies, chocolatey chips, and chocolatey chunks in a chocolate chip cookie-flavored base and then topped with a white chocolate flavored drizzle over a rich, milk chocolatey coating.

Chocolate Explosion: Packed with milk chocolatey chips & chunks and chocolatey cookie pieces in a fudgy, chocolate-flavored base and then topped off with a milk chocolatey coating and chocolate-flavored sprinkles over a milk chocolatey drizzle.

Each bar includes 20 g of protein, 1 g of sugar, and less than 4 g of net carbs.

