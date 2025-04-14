Baker Boy celebrates 70 years in business

Dickinson, ND-based bakery products manufacturer Baker Boy, Inc., is celebrating its 70th anniversary starting this week.

Baker Boy President Guy Moos said the company’s longevity and success is owed in large part to employees, both past and present, and a customer base that has grown from a small pocket of the upper Midwest to the entire U.S.

“At Baker Boy, we’ve always prided ourselves in offering a variety of innovative and premium-quality bakery products, and pairing that with world-class customer service,” Moos says. “Seventy years in business is a tribute to everyone here and their focus on being a dependable and reliable supplier to our customers.”

Baker Boy plans to celebrate its 70th anniversary throughout the year, kicking off with an Employee Appreciation Day on Tuesday, April 15.

Guy’s parents, Marvin and Lorraine Moos, started Baker Boy Bake Shop in 1955 in Hebron, ND. They moved the business to downtown Dickinson in 1957. There, it prospered and branched into other retail businesses, including a diner, a pizza house, and The Donut Hole donut shop. In 1979, recognizing the baking industry’s need for a regional provider of quality dough products, the Moos family purchased a 6,000-square-foot facility west of Dickinson to manufacture frozen dough.

“My father and mother could have never imagined where we are today,” Moos says. “They’d be proud of the incredible colleagues I get to work with today. That’s what makes work fun. We have several employees who’ve been here for many years. They are really the fabric of the company. Our community has been supportive and we have amazing customers we serve every day.”

Baker Boy has 240 employees working in a technologically advanced 173,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that produces more than 200 premium bakery products for foodservice, retail, convenience store, and private-label customers across the U.S. Baker Boy is also home to the Magic Ring Donuts, The Donut Hole, and Prairie Pantry brands.

“We look forward to celebrating the entire year with our employees and thanking the hundreds of Baker Boy customers and business owners who trust in us for their bakery products,” Moos says.

To learn more about Baker Boy, visit bakerboy.com.

