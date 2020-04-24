Baker Boy celebrates 65 years in business

Bakery manufacturer Baker Boy, Inc., celebrated its 65th anniversary last week.

Baker Boy President Guy Moos marked the occasion by praising all of the company’s employees, past and present.

“I want to express my utmost gratitude to all of the dedicated people who have worked for Baker Boy over the years and have helped grow our business from a small retail bakery into the modern manufacturing company we are today,” Moos said.

Guy’s parents, Marvin and Lorraine Moos, started Baker Boy Bake Shop in 1955 in Hebron, N.D. They moved the business to downtown Dickinson in 1957. There, it prospered and branched into other retail businesses, including a diner, a pizza house and The Donut Hole donut shop.

In 1979, recognizing the need for a regional provider of quality dough products for the baking industry, the Moos family built a 3,000-square-foot facility west of Dickinson to manufacture frozen dough products. Production averaged just 40 cases per week in the beginning, but the demand for more products grew quickly.

The Baker Boy complex now has 172,000 square feet of floor space and houses a sophisticated manufacturing facility that produces about 35,000 cases of premium bakery products each week to foodservice, retail, convenience store and private label customers. The majority of Baker Boy’s customers are in the Great Plains, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Rocky Mountain and New England states.

Baker Boy makes more than 300 products and is the proud home to the brands Magic Ring Donuts, The Donut Hole and Prairie Pantry. Baker Boy was the first bakery manufacturer in North America to inject filling into ring donuts. These became known as the Magic Ring Donuts, and are now available to customers in seven flavors, with new flavors coming this year.

As the nation confronts the COVID-19 Pandemic, Baker Boy has been identified as a Critical Infrastructure Industry by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It is continuing to manufacture products while taking robust precautions to ensure the safety of its team.

“As a food manufacturer, Baker Boy has a responsibility to provide this essential service to our customers throughout the nation,” Guy Moos said. “We are blessed to be a part of a food manufacturing community and the food supply chain considered by the president to be one of the nation’s critical industries.

“As we continue to adjust to the new realities created by this unprecedented event, we are taking such high precautions that unfortunately can’t celebrate our company’s anniversary in the fashion we would have liked to. But I can say, without question, that everyone in my family is extremely proud and humbled by the dedication shown to us by our wonderful staff over all these years. This milestone week marks just another chapter in the ongoing Baker Boy story.”

To learn more about the company and its products, visit www.bakerboy.com.