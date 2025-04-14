Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsSweet Goods

Cinnaholic introduces treats to celebrate moms and grads

The sweets range from mini cinnamon buns to chocolate-covered strawberries.

By SF&WB Staff
April 14, 2025

Cinnaholic is debuting LTO treats for Mother's Day and graduation season, such as sprinkle-dusted baby buns and graduation-themed cinnamon roll cakes.

For Mom: 

  • Chocolate-Dipped Baby Buns – A dozen of Cinnaholic’s signature baby buns, each dipped in rich chocolate and finished with colorful sprinkles.
  • Chocolate-Covered Strawberries – Hand-dipped in dark chocolate. Available in half or full dozens, and patrons must give Cinnaholic two hours' notice before pickup.
  • Mother’s Day Baby Buns – Cinnaholic’s classic baby buns with strawberry frosting and sprinkles. (Note: sprinkle style may vary by location)

For 2025 Grads:

  • Graduation Box – A celebratory variety box featuring Cinnaholic’s most festive frosting and topping combos. Available in half or full dozens. 
  • Graduation Cinnacake – A cake made of cinnamon rolls, available in small, medium, or large with one frosting, up to five toppings and a mix of grad-themed toppers. The Cinnacake requires five hours’ notice.

Cinnaholic’s Mother’s Day and Graduation treats are available from April 15 to May 12. All of the brand's treats are 100% dairy, lactose, egg and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge.

