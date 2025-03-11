Cinnaholic has announced its lineup of LTO seasonal treats for spring. The menu includes:
- Strawberry Fields Roll – Consumers can indulge in Cinnaholic’s signature roll topped with a creamy strawberry fluff frosting, marshmallows, fresh strawberries, strawberry jam, and a dusting of powdered sugar. Average price: $7.50
- Berry Crumble Roll – Raspberry frosting, a homemade triple berry pie filling, buttery pie crumble, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Average price – $7.00
- Chocolate Dipped Roll – Cinnaholic offers a soft, buttery cinnamon roll dipped in rich, velvety chocolate and finished with sprinkles. Average price – $5.50
- Berry Patch Four Box – Featuring the Strawberry Fields Roll, Berry Crumble Roll, Blueberry Roll, and Very Berry Roll – four Cinnaholic staples in one box. Average price – $28.50
- Lemonberry Coffee Cake – Zesty coffee cake filled with lemon juice and fresh blueberries, topped with streusel and a lemon glaze. Average price – $4.00
- Lemonberry Loaf – Cinnaholic also offers the lemonberry coffee cake as a dense miniature loaf. Average price – $15.00
Cinnaholic’s treats are 100% dairy, lactose, egg, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats. The springtime lineup is available from March 4 to May 12.
Related: