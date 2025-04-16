Campbell's appoints senior leaders to accelerate growth

The Campbell’s Company, purveyor of snacks and other foods, has announced senior management changes to accelerate progress against its strategic plan and drive continued growth.

Elizabeth Duggan, currently SVP and general manager, Campbell’s Company of Canada, has been appointed president of the company’s snacks division, effective May 12. Janda Lukin, currently SVP and chief marketing officer, snacks, has been named to the newly created role of chief growth officer, effective June 2. She will be responsible for driving accelerated growth across the company.

Both will report to Campbell’s President and CEO Mick Beekhuizen, and become members of the company’s operating committee and corporate officers.

Beekhuizen says, “Elizabeth and Janda have each played pivotal roles in transforming Campbell’s over the last several years. They are the right leaders to drive our strategy and take our performance to the next level. Elizabeth is a strong operator and culture builder with a track record of fostering winning teams. Her broad commercial and operational experience is well suited to unlock growth of our snacks division. Janda brings a history of high performance at Campbell’s and elsewhere leading brand strategy, marketing, insights, and innovation. She has the expertise and vision needed to accelerate our growth and deliver top-tier performance.”

Duggan elevated to president, snacks

As president, snacks, Duggan will oversee the long-term growth and margin expansion of the snacks division, supported by its elevated portfolio of leadership brands, a strong innovation pipeline, and an advantaged distribution network. Duggan will work closely with current snacks President Chris Foley on a smooth transition. Foley will remain with the company until July.

Duggan joined Campbell’s in 2019 as SVP, transformation office, leading company strategy and driving company-wide transformation initiatives and business planning. In 2022, she was named SVP and general manager of Campbell’s Canadian business. In that role, she has delivered top-tier results including significant revenue and earnings growth. Her team also led the successful launch of new products into the Canadian market, including limited-edition Goldfish varieties and innovation like Kettle Brand Air Fried potato chips.

Prior to Campbell’s, Duggan worked at McKinsey & Company, focusing on global consumer goods and the retail sector. In addition, she was a VP, operations at Home Chef, one of North America’s fastest-growing meal kit companies at the time, acquired by Kroger in 2018.

Mackenzie Davison, currently VP, marketing - Canada will succeed Duggan as president of the Canadian business.

Lukin to accelerate growth in newly created chief growth officer role

In the new role of chief growth officer, Lukin will lead enterprise-wide growth strategies, elevate key commercial capabilities and drive transformative growth through insights and analytics, enhanced consumer experience and activations, innovation, and revenue growth management.

Lukin is a proven business leader and growth-driven marketer with over 20 years of experience in the food industry. She joined the company in 2016 as VP, marketing for beverages and was then named VP of marketing for soup in 2018, where she led the successful strategy for returning soup to growth. She was appointed CMO, snacks in 2019. Under her leadership, the team elevated brand relevance through creative and marketing. Lukin significantly increased the pace of innovation in snacks, in part by launching a limited-edition model that delivered incremental growth and expanded consumer engagement across the snacks portfolio, which includes the $1 billion brands Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm, in addition to Cape Cod, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Snack Factory, and Snyder’s of Hanover.

Prior to Campbell’s, Lukin spent 14 years with Mondelēz International, where she led the Oreo and Chips Ahoy! business, the team that launched Belvita breakfast in the U.S., and was the general manager for global ecommerce. Earlier in her career, Lukin held marketing roles at Kraft Foods.

Chris Foley departs

Chris Foley, who has served as president of snacks since 2022, will leave the company after a 25-year career.

Beekhuizen says, “Chris has made tremendous contributions during his Campbell’s career, including successfully leading both divisions. He is an outstanding executive and person who leaves a legacy of excellence at our company. He has been a valued partner to me and others, and we all wish him the best in the next step in his career.”

Foley joined the company in 1999. Prior to his current role as president, snacks, he served as president of the meals and beverages division from 2019-2022. Earlier in his career, Foley was CMO for the snacks division and held leadership roles in China and Australia.

Foley says, "After 25 incredible years, the time has come for me to move on. This company has been a place of growth and a source of endless pride. I am deeply grateful for the talented teams, inspiring colleagues, and the opportunity to contribute to such an iconic business.”

The Campbell's Company is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery "Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies" list.