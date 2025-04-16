Pringles, Miller Lite launch crisps collab

Kellanova's Pringles brand has tapped the brewing experts at Miller Lite for tasting inspiration, debuting new limited-edition flavors inspired by beer-infused backyard barbecue favorites.

Limited-edition Pringles x Miller Lite crisps combine beer-infused barbeque staples, bringing all the best flavors of a cookout into a single can of snackable crisps, the companies say. From Beer Can Chicken to Grilled Beer Brat, each Pringles flavor reportedly tastes like a combo of grilled foods and Miller Lite's hoppy, malt beer aroma.

"At Pringles, we're dedicated to bringing new, unexpected flavors that both surprise and satisfy our fans' cravings to the market, no matter the occasion," says Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. head of marketing for Pringles. "That's why we came together with the brewing geniuses at Miller Lite to bring our two iconic brands together. These crisps marry the best flavors of summer into one delicious bite that we can't wait for fans to experience. We hope the new flavors kick off grilling season on a deliciously crispy note."

The new chip flavors include:

Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken combines the flavor of savory roasted chicken complete with notes of garlic and onion with the authentic flavor of the Original Light Beer.

Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat reportedly has a smokey grilled brat flavor, with notes of black pepper, caramelized onion, and brown spice. The authentic flavor of the Original Light Beer comes through in a hoppy, malt beer aroma.

"Whether or not you're a grill-master, who doesn't enjoy a beer and crisps as a summer snack?" says Ann Legan, VP of marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "We know fans already infuse Miller Lite's iconic flavor into grilled staples, so bringing those same flavors into an ultimate savory snack with Pringles felt like a seamless fit for fans to snack on at their backyard barbecues this summer. We hope our fans everywhere get the chance to try them."

Consumers can find Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat at retailers nationwide starting in May, available while supplies last.

