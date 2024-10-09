With an 86% surge in posts surrounding dill pickle in the past eight months and #pickletok racking up hundreds of millions of social media views, Pringles is returning its Dill Pickle flavor to shelves. After two years of fans' pleas and on the heels of the return of Pringles Honey Mustard, Pringles is answering the call once again and bringing back its second most asked-for flavor, Dill Pickle.

"From TikTok videos to fan requests, the nation's dill pickle craving is undeniable—and Pringles always aims to satisfy the latest trending flavor craving," says Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. head of marketing for Pringles. "With the return of Pringles Dill Pickle, we're bringing joy to our die-hard fans and giving first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare while joining in on the pickle trend."

In addition to the return of Dill Pickle, Pringles is turning up the heat and bringing back Pringles x Hot Ones flavor. Inspired by Hot Ones sauces, the lineup features two returning spicy flavor-packed snacks and one brand-new flavor, including:

(New) Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Barbacoa combines a blend of chipotle and smoky jalapeño flavor and earthy herbs and spices.

Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo mixes a blend of serrano and habanero chiles

Pringles Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde features spicy applewood smoked red jalapeños and zesty habanero

Both Pringles Dill Pickle and Pringles x Hot Ones are now available at retailers nationwide.

