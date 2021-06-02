ProMach has announced that it has promoted Troy Snader to the role of senior vice president of business development for ProMach’s Secondary Packaging Group. Mr. Snader brings more than 20 years of packaging experience to this newly created position. He was most recently the senior vice president of ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays Business Line and has held ownership and sales positions at numerous other packaging machinery companies.

“What we’re looking to do is bring the ProMach product brands closer together to better meet our customers’ needs,” said Mr. Snader. “That really is the mantra of this new position—to commercially connect across our flexible packaging, product handling, robotics, and end of line packaging brands. This better positions ProMach to be that one-stop, full-service provider that many CPG companies are looking for moving forward. I’m excited to shine a brighter spotlight on the collective strengths each ProMach product brand brings and ultimately help our customers be more successful with their packaging projects.”

Forty-two packaging and automation-focused companies comprise the ProMach family of product brands in categories including Systems & Integration, Filling, Bottling & Capping, Decorative Labeling, Flexibles & Trays, Handling & Sterilization, Labeling & Coding, Robotics & End of Line, and Pharma.

A key component to bringing a fully integrated ProMach solution together is communicating those benefits to both new and existing customers, demonstrating that they’re more than just an assortment of operating companies. When merging two or more ProMach product brands together on a packaging line, Mr. Snader’s role will allow customers to have one centralized point of contact for larger projects. This level of project management greatly streamlines the planning process, installation, and start-up curve for packaging lines.

“At the end of the day, customers really like having one point of contact that can pull together and manage their entire project and ProMach has the strength and expertise to do that,” said Mr. Snader.

Mr. Snader can be contacted at Troy.Snader@ProMachBuilt.com. For more information about ProMach please visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.