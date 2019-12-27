Bühler Group sells flour ingredient business to Swiss company Bakels

Bühler Group has sold its flour ingredient business to Bakels. The Swiss group manufactures and distributes innovative bakery ingredients and application solutions. The signing and closing of the agreement took place on December 18th. 70 employees of Bühler Guangzhou are moving to the new owner with immediate effect. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the selling price.

Bühler has sold its flour ingredient business to Swiss group Bakels. The day before yesterday, all shares of China-based Buhler Bangsheng Food Ingredients (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd. have been signed over to Bakels Group. “With Bakels, we have found an excellent owner and strategic partner for flour ingredient solutions,” says Johannes Wick, CEO of Bühler’s Grains & Food business.

Bakels is a Swiss enterprise with more than 2,750 employees. Its main focus is on ingredients for bakery and confectionary. “Flour ingredients have been a missing link in our portfolio so far,” says Armin Ulrich, Bakels’ chairman. “We are excited to close that gap now by taking over Bühler’s well-positioned business and strengthen our position in China.” Bakels will partner with Bühler to develop the flour ingredients business, Ulrich adds. The two companies will cooperate strategically to offer flour ingredient solutions under Bakels’ lead to milling and bakery customers.

A niche for Bühler

Bühler was active within the flour ingredient business since 2010. During this time, the company gained great expertise and excellent customer relations. The business proved profitable over the last years, focusing mainly on the Chinese market. Be it the growing demand for baked foods, increasing food safety levels, and the rise of highly nutritional food: The outlook of the flour ingredient business looks very positive.

Bühler’s strategic direction sees process solutions and customer services at its core. “Bühler has been active in the flour ingredients business to understand the entire value chain in order to provide better consulting capabilities throughout the life cycle of assets. Now we can do this even better, thanks to our professional partner who is active in a large array of segments,” says Johannes Wick. “We are convinced that this business can unleash its full potential on a global scale, with Bakels as owner and Bühler as a strategic partner,” he adds.