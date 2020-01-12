7-eleven personal size breakfast pizza

Company: 7-Eleven

Website: www.7-eleven.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.00

Product Snapshot: For people who love pizza for breakfast or breakfast anytime, 7-Eleven, Inc. has introduced a personal-size breakfast pizza, great as either a hearty snack or meal and available morning, noon and night. Hot and ready-to-eat, the portable breakfast pizza has a suggested retail price of $2 and is available at participating 7-Eleven stores.

The 5-inch breakfast pizza is one of the only personal breakfast pizzas on the market and has a flaky biscuit crust topped with creamy white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. This hearty, hot breakfast option is available in the hot foods case at the front counter of participating 7-Eleven stores during the morning hours and can be prepared on request at other times.

7-Eleven stores carry a wide variety of breakfast food for the millions of morning shoppers who visit its stores every day, most of which are available 24/7. In addition to the new breakfast pizza, they range from breakfast sandwiches and burritos; fresh-made-daily pastries, muffins and donuts; yogurt and fruit parfaits; fresh cut fruit; and protein and breakfast bars.

"7-Eleven stores' busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh foods product director. "We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers' favorite hot foods – pizza – to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go."

More than 90 percent of consumers say they love or like pizza, making it America's No. 1 favorite food. Put the two together, and it's no surprise that breakfast versions of pizza are one of the fastest-growing, up 54 percent over the past four years.

As the traditional three-meal schedule gives way to some combination of meals and snacks, all-day breakfast is a trend that shows no sign of going away. Some breakfast foods are landing on lunch and dinner menus and even anchoring entire restaurant concepts.

Two out of three 7-Eleven customers grab a beverage—hot or cold—as part of their morning stop. Fresh-brewed coffee is available all day long on the hot beverage bar along with cappuccino and hot chocolate. The retailer also offers its own 7-Select private brand line of cold-pressed USDA organic juice blends and single juices, which have become top-sellers in the vault.