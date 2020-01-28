Epson ColorWorks C6000-series industrial label printers

Company: Epson America

Website: epson.com

Technology Snapshot: Epson has announced availability for its new ColorWorks C6000 series on-demand color label printers. The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. All models are being sold through Epson’s vast network of authorized partners. The first printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers, the new ColorWorks models are engineered for mission-critical applications and deliver high volume color labels for production use, speeding through labels at up to 5-inches per second.

“We have already received a tremendous response around the launch of these printers – businesses are excited to make the switch from black-only thermal transfer printing to on-demand color label printing,” said Andy Scherz, senior product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. “Time after time, business owners have expressed their frustrations with unused, pre-printed labels and the money wasted when label designs or requirements change. These new printers will allow companies to eliminate the need for pre-printed labels, preventing material and monetary waste. In addition, adding color to a label can improve brand recognition and process efficiency and reduce errors.”

The new ColorWorks C6000 family delivers a comprehensive range of capabilities to meet the requirements of the most common industrial and thermal transfer applications. Four- and eight-inch models cover the full spectrum of label sizes, with two models being the first ever color inkjet printers to support peel-and-present capabilities for fast hand or automated label application, and two models including an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation. Additional features include:

Reliable – Engineered by Epson for demanding applications; backed by industry-leading service and support

First Printer Specifically Designed as a Color Upgrade to Black-Only Thermal Transfer Printers – Designed with similar media handling capabilities, speed, features and connectivity options, all at a comparable price point

Enhanced Productivity – Eliminates the need to pre-print; speeds up to 5-inches per second; fast time to first label

Astounding Image Quality – Up to 1200 dpi resolution with various droplet sizes; crisp images comparable to pre-printed labels

Seamless Integration – Compatible with ZPL II, major middleware, SAP, Windows, Mac, and Linux

Remote Printer Management – For managing large fleets over the network

Peel-and-Present – CW-C6000P and CW-C6500P offer fast, on-demand print-and-apply applications

Auto Cutter – CW-C6000A and CW-C6500A come standard with auto cutter, ideal for fast, on-demand applications

Applicator I/O Control Port for Automated Workflow – Supports I/O commands; can be integrated into nearly any workflow

Low Cost – Comparable to existing thermal transfer printers

Durable, High-Quality Labels – Meets BS 5609 certification

To facilitate partners with supporting the new label printers, Epson will be offering partner training and webinars in 2020. Sessions will include basic operator training for partners and dealers to become familiar with the new lineup, an overview of Epson’s Device Admin and WebConfig tools for monitoring and configuring a fleet of printers, and using the Zebra print driver.

The 8-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P are currently available and the 4-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P are available for pre-order and will ship in April. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/c6000.