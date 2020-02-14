Moon Cheese unveils relaunch

Company: EnWave Corporation

Website: https://mooncheese.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Moon Cheese, fueling the rapidly growing healthy snack market, has announced new world-class packaging design, new names for existing varieties and the debut of two new varieties to its expanding portfolio. Garlickin' Parmesan and Cheddar Bacon Me Crazy – as well as renamed fan-favorites Cheddar Believe It, Oh My Gouda and Get Pepper Jacked – are hitting shelves this winter.

Full of nutrients to fuel consumers for their work day, workout or home life, Moon Cheese brings together over 10 grams of protein, no sugar and less than 2 grams of carbs per 1 oz. serving. The result is a 100 percent cheese snack that is satisfyingly crunchy, with no refrigeration required.

"Moon Cheese is a savory, healthy option that's perfect for on-the-go cheese lovers seeking a snack that provides nutrition from a whole food source," explains registered dietitian Lara Clevenger, MSH, RDN, CPT. "Not only is it crunchy and exploding with flavor to enhance your everyday snacking, but it's also low-carb, high-in-protein, sugar-free and contains very few ingredients."

While making healthy choices when eating on-the-go can be tough, Moon Cheese makes it easy by being protein-packed, available in resealable bags and shelf-stable. Enjoy these crunchy bites of 100% cheese on their own or add to salad, soup or any favorite dish in need of a flavor or texture burst.

"As we continue to further accelerate our tremendous growth trajectory, we have energized our brand to reflect that growth and connect more thoughtfully with our audiences," says Mike Pytlinski, CEO of NutraDried Food Company. "We are pleased to provide consumers with a healthy dairy snack that is available at any time and does not compromise great taste or nutritional benefits."

2 oz. bags of Moon Cheese currently sell for $3.99 at major retailers across the country including select Whole Foods, Publix, Starbucks, Target, Wegmans, King Soopers, Shop Rite and REI stores. The relaunch also introduces 1 oz. pouches for the on-the-go-consumer in stores nationwide, in addition to large 10 oz. bags of all flavors on Amazon and www.mooncheese.com.

