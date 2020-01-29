KPM Analytics hires Brian Mitchell as CEO

KPM Analytics announced that that Brian Mitchell has joined as chief executive officer. Mitchell previously served as chairman, president & CEO of Spectro Scientific, Inc. one of the world’s largest suppliers of fluid analysis instrumentation, software and data analytics supporting the machine condition monitoring markets. Brian succeeds Chris McIntire who has become an operating advisor to Union Park Capital.

While with Spectro Scientific, Brian lead a team that was able to create a global analytical sciences business that experienced dynamic growth leading to its acquisition by Ametek (NYSE: AME) in 2018.

Prior to Spectro Scientific, Mitchell served as president & CEO of Polychromix, a developer and manufacturer of hand-held Near Infra-Red (NIR) molecular spectroscopy devices which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) in 2010.

He also served as president of MIC Technology, a micro-electronics and semiconductor manufacturer acquired by Aeroflex Inc. (NYSE: ARX) in 1996.

“We could not be more excited to have Brian on board as CEO of KPM Analytics,” said Morgan Jones, managing partner, Union Park Capital. “Brian’s analytical sciences experience combined with his very strong commercial orientation is perfectly suited to drive KPM Analytics and it’s operating companies’ growth in our next phase.”

Brian commented that he is, “honored to join KPM Analytics with such well-recognized brands and thought leadership positions in the analytical sciences space. As I continue to meet employees, business leaders, distributors and customers, I am excited about working with our entire community in building a recognized global leader focused primarily on the food sciences, quality and safety markets.”

Mitchell holds a BS in Chemistry from Bridgewater State University and has spent his career leading global technology businesses in the semiconductor, optics and analytical sciences industries.