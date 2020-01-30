California Prune Board strengthens trade ties with China

The California Prune Board welcomed the news of the phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China as recently announced by the USDA last week.

“The first phase of the trade deal with China is promising,” said Donn Zea, executive director for the California Prune Board. “While this round doesn’t include specialty crops like prunes, we are encouraged by the agreement and the path forward. Even with barriers in the market, we keep a focus on China by strengthening relationships with the trade. This spring we are bringing California Prune growers to Beijing and Hong Kong to visit with the trade, reconfirming our commitment to support their sales of premium California Prunes.”

For over two decades, the California Prune Board had seen significant growth to become the market leader as consumers in China enjoy the premium taste of California Prunes. China’s overall market size and demand—fueled by the growth in Tier II and III cities, rising income levels, and lifestyle changes for citizens that embrace exercise and healthier foods—provide future opportunity for California Prunes.

“China remains an important market for California Prunes,” added Zea. “Our message to the trade reinforces the high quality of California Prunes and differentiating factors from other competitors. We provide critical support in this otherwise challenging trade environment with consistent premium quality prunes and our global leadership in developing crop and nutrition research.”

California is the world leader in prune production growing approximately 99 percent of the total U.S. supply and about 40 percent of the world’s supply. The California Prune Board represents 800 California Prune growers and 28 California Prune handlers. California Prunes are the ultimate premium prune recognized throughout the world for their legendary flavor and quality.