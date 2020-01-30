Snack food sales spike during Super Bowl week

Snack food sales jumped 10.3 percent to $404 million during Super Bowl week 2019, according to new data from IRI, commissioned by SNAC International (SNAC), the trade association of the snacking industry. The biggest sales increases by category for Super Bowl week are tortilla chips, pretzels, potato chips and dips.

“The Super Bowl and America’s favorite snack foods are synonymous,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC. “They are part of the fabric of America, bringing family and friends together for football, fun and their favorite foods.”

The new snacking data, provided by IRI, compared 2019 shopping data from Super Bowl week compared to the prior week. It shows a significant increase in the following snack categories during Super Bowl week:

Tortilla Chips: 24.3 percent

Pretzels: 14.5 percent

Potato Chips: 11.8 percent

Refrigerated Dips: 33.0 percent

Dry Dip Mixes: 53.0 percent

In total, Americans eat 90 million pounds of snacks on Super Bowl Sunday, or enough snack food to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools

This is the third straight year SNAC has monitored consumer spending on snacks for the Super Bowl, with total purchasing on snacks rising from $370 million to $404 million during that time.

“The Super Bowl is an important event that is helping to generate sustained marketplace growth in the snacking sector by providing consumers with the products they love responsibly, sustainably and in sync with society’s shared values,” concluded Ms. Avery.