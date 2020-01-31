ParmCrisps launches at Costco

ParmCrisps, the nutritionally on-trend snack brand, has launched a club-sized line with Costco and will be on shelves starting February 2020. As the leading millennial snack in the category, ParmCrisps is eager to release its 9.5 oz bag to Costco stores in the Arizona region at an SRP of $8.99. Club shoppers in Arizona can enjoy large-format bags of Original ParmCrisps for a two-week limited-time offer.

Since its surge of growth in 2018, ParmCrisps is leading the cracker category in total dollar growth and is one of the top 15 brands within shelf-stable crackers (according to IRI). The brand’s rich flavor in a crunchy, oven-baked, gluten-free format also touts high protein, as well as low carbs, calories and sugar. The category leader is converting traditional cracker and chip consumers, while bringing new, health-focused snackers into the snack food category, overall, by delivering the crunch and flavor they seek.

“We’re eager to bring Costco shoppers the Keto snack they’ve been waiting for,” says Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of ParmCrisps. “Our club-size bags offer value, shareability and a healthy snack option for discerning consumers who are tired of eating snacks full of carbs. Costco shoppers deserve better and we’re here to deliver.”

ParmCrisps is the first ever no sugar, no gluten, Keto-friendly snack made from real oven-baked cheese and premium seasonings. ParmCrisps offer carb-free snackability in over seven different flavors that consumers crave, such as Pizza, Jalapeno and Sour Cream & Onion. ParmCrisps continues to disrupt the better-for-you snack category and is now bringing its success from grocery retailers nationwide into Costco.

