Legendary Foods seasoned almonds
February 3, 2020
Company: Legendary Foods
Website: www.eatlegendary.com
Introduced: 2019
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$27.99
Product Snapshot: Legendary Foods recently released a line of seasoned almonds.
The almonds are available in on-the-go sizes (12-pack, 1.25 oz. stick packs, $27.99) or in 4-oz. bags ($5.99).
- Pizza Flavored Almonds: Are savory and packed with flavor, while adding nutrition and protein to your healthy lifestyle. You will feel like you are cheating and enjoying a slice of pizza.
- Tangy Ranch Seasoned Almonds: Tastes like the junk food chips you love but have to avoid because of the poor nutrition. This allows you to indulge and enjoy life without compromising your healthy lifestyle. These are made of 100 percent natural, healthy ingredients that will fuel your body whether you’re running a 5K, gearing up for a hike, or chasing your kids around the house.
