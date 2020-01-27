New co-chairs announced for ABA's NextGenBaker

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is pleased to announce that Kelly Mariotti, director of talent management at Weston Foods, and Campbell Williams, co-president at B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products, will serve as the 2020-2022 Co-Chairs of ABA’s NextGenBaker Professionals Group. They succeed outgoing co-chairs Brent Bradshaw of Flowers Foods and Brandon Woods of AMF Bakery Systems.

“Kelly and Campbell are following in the footsteps of the exceptional leadership of Brent and Brandon, and I have the utmost confidence that they will not only meet, but exceed our expectations,” said ABA chair, Erin Sharp. “NextGenBaker is an excellent resource that continues to evolve to offer our industry’s rising leaders professional development programming they won’t find anywhere else.”

“Working with energized and driven co-chairs like Brent and Brandon has been an honor,” said Christina Donnelly, NextGenBaker staff liaison. “That enthusiasm continues with incoming co-chairs Kelly and Campbell who have already hit the ground running and are committed to delivering a valuable and strategically-focused leadership development forum for the industry.”

“NextGenBaker makes you a better leader,” said NextGenBaker co-chair, Campbell Williams. “My hope is that all leaders not currently participating in the program will realize the value NextGenBaker creates for our industry – and get involved. My involvement for 15 years has been a key component of my development as a leader.”

NextGenBaker co-chair, Kelly Mariotti, added, “I want the NextGenBaker program to continue to be a sought-after resource for leaders across the baking industry. I am committed to ensuring this program delivers meaningful development in areas that are most relevant to both today’s and tomorrow’s industry challenges.”

As the Director of talent management at Weston Foods, Kelly’s focus is to ensure that the business has the right tools, programs and processes in place to drive high performance and engagement across the organization. As Co-President at B.C. Williams Bakery Service and BCW Food Products, Campbell’s emphasis is on strategic planning, customer and supplier relationships, employee engagement, and continuous daily improvement throughout the organization. He is the fourth generation to participate in the family business. Campbell currently serves on the boards of AIB International and Southwest Allied Trades; he is a past board member of American Society of Baking.