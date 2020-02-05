Formost Fuji bread wrapper with pass through technology

Company: Formost Fuji

Website: www.formostfuji.com

Equipment Snapshot: Formost Fuji recently changed the obstruction detection on its premium bread wrapper.

Formost Fuji Premium Bread wrapper with Obstruction Detection reduces product waste by preventing the sealers from engaging when the sensor detects product in its path. Instead of a jam and having to clear damaged product, you simply remove the obstruction after it clears the machine and continue production without stopping the run. This feature not only reduces product waste but also saves on labor and film costs by keeping the line running. Prior to “Obstruction Detection,” the run would stop and the operator would have to take time to remove product and reset the run which would waste several feet of film and the operator’s time.

More product features: