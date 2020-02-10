The Popcorn Factory Valentine's Day popcorn gifts

Company: 1-800-FLOWERS

Website: www.thepopcornfactory.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99-$57.99

Product Snapshot: Give them the gift that really expresses your affection with The Popcorn Factory's Eat Your Heart Out Popcorn Tins. They come with Butter, Cheese, and Caramel flavors for that ideal mix of salty and sweet. Make it really exciting by adding a 4th flavor, White Cheddar. 2-Gallon Tins hold 32 cups, 3.5-Gallons holds 56 cups and the 6.5-Gallon tins hold 104 cups of Popcorn. SRP is $42.99-$57.99.

The Popcorn Factory also recently released Cards with Pop Conversation Hearts. Some messages need a little extra "POP!" When words simply are not enough, send Cards With Pop. Each colorful box comes with a bag of our Caramel Popcorn, along with a specially chosen sentiment. One bite, and they'll get exactly what you mean. SRP is $9.99.