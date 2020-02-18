Snackwerks launches second manufacturing line to double plant capacity, announces hire of industry veteran Gunther Brinkman

Snackwerks, a flexible, mid-scale snack manufacturer, has more than doubled its production capabilities with the launch of a second line. The new, automated line enables more efficient creation of cold form bites and bars—approximately 150 pieces per minute. The expansion allows for Snackwerks to work with bigger brands and hire nearly 40 new employees. Furthermore, the addition of Gunther Brinkman as the new general manager strengthens the leadership team of veteran food industry experts.

“Gunther’s experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we steadily expand our manufacturing capabilities,” said Jeff Grogg, founder and president of Snackwerks. “With his successful track record of building impactful teams and growing businesses, he is the ideal person to lead our employees and expansion efforts.”

With 25 years of experience in the baking and snack businesses, Brinkman brings a diverse background informed by extensive cross-functional experience to his new role. His expertise spans sales, marketing, product development, information technology, customer service, organizational development, and logistics. Prior to joining Snackwerks, Brinkman was the vice president of contract manufacturing for Ideal Snacks, a portfolio company recently acquired by PepsiCo; he also held vice president roles at Interbake Foods. At Snackwerks, Brinkman will run daily operations, business development and long-term strategy.

“Snackwerks continues to establish itself as a leader in the mid-scale snack manufacturing industry, and I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time,” said general manager Gunther Brinkman. “The manufacturing line expansion promises a great opportunity for the company to take on much larger brands, and I look forward to spearheading new clients’ paths to success, and nurturing and furthering existing relationships.”

To accommodate the doubling of the plant’s capacity, Snackwerks has hired nearly 40 local employees. The brand’s social mission-based hiring practices set them apart from most other companies. In addition to retaining and bringing in top talent from across the industry, Snackwerks has implemented programs to help local residents who may face barriers to employment return to the workforce. Providing a boost to the community is an important aspect of the company’s strategy for success.

Snackwerks’ expansive capabilities include manufacturing and packaging cookies, granola, bars, bites, seeds, nuts, and beans. With lines designed appropriately for competitive pricing and quality and food safety programs, the 47,000 square foot facility can handle emerging brands and line extensions for both small and large companies alike.

