JPG Resources expands with launch of NYC office, hire of industry veteran Rick Williams

JPG Resources has expanded and opened its first New York City office, providing a base of support for its existing clients and network in the NYC area. Furthermore, the addition of Rick Williams brings even more strategic insight to the company’s supply chain management, operations and procurement sectors.

With more than 30 years of operations experience, Williams joins JPG at a pivotal time as the industry leader strengthens its commitment to helping food brands build products that thrive, including offering resources and mentoring to help brands chart a path to growth and success.

“Rick’s experience and proven track record will be vital as we continue to expand and enter our next phase of growth,” said Jeff Grogg, founder of JPG Resources. “I look forward to the impact he will have on the company, and we’re excited to see the knowledge he will share with our members put into action.”

Williams has founded and grown businesses in the food sector ranging from manufacturing ingredients to finished packaged consumer products. His expertise spans strategic planning, executive management, financial & capital management, and business development. Prior to joining JPG, Rick spent four years at Health Warrior as vice president of operations. He also served as president of US Foods for more than 11 years.

“JPG has established itself as a leader in the food and beverage innovation and commercialization arena, and I am eager to join the team and contribute to its growth,” said Rick Williams, business partner, operations. “I look forward to supporting teams across the country and leading our operations teams to help clients achieve short and long-term efficiency and cost reduction goals.”

JPG Resources employs an integrated development approach where all business functions are connected. This unique end-to-end model and team of food business operators have proven themselves consistently over the past decade, as JPG Resources has successfully led the development and launch of hundreds of products for its clients.

For additional information, please visit JPG Resources online at www.jpgresources.com.